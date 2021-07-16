Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 653,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

