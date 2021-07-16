Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 70,364 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,364 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 238,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,370. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

