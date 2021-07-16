Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.41. Klabin shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.21 million during the quarter.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

