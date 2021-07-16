Klever One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $154.17 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00108288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00145996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,954.17 or 0.99821082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

