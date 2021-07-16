Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.25 ($33.24) and last traded at €28.10 ($33.06). Approximately 6,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.95 ($32.88).

SKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $464.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

