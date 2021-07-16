Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

