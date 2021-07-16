Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

