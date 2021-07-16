Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

KOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after buying an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

