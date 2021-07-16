Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,826 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

