KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Update

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYNC traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,627,406. KYN Capital Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a capital finance leasing company. It provides capital-finance-leasing services for cars and trucks, construction equipment and tools, and earth moving equipment. The company was formerly known as New Taohuayuan Culture Tourism Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KYN Capital Group, Inc in April 2015.

