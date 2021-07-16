L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.