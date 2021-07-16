L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $89.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 228,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,580,149 shares.The stock last traded at $74.99 and had previously closed at $75.12.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.