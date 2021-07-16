Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $610.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

