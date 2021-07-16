Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

