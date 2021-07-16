Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 130,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Lamprell alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.54.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.