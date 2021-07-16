Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

