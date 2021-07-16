Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRE. Chicago Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watford by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Watford by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watford by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Watford by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Watford by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Equities analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

