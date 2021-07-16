Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 473 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.