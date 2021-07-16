Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 554 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

