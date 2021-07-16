Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 189.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 111.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 127.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.