Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1,333.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.