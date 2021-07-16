Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

