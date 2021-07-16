Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $930.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $629.36 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,236.47.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.