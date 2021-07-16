Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

