Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 353 Price Target at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

LGEN opened at GBX 262.80 ($3.43) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.65. The company has a market cap of £15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders have bought a total of 2,455 shares of company stock worth $668,738 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

