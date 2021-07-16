Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,721,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,943,457. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

