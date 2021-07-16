LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

TREE opened at $188.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

