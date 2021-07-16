Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

