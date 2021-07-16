Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

