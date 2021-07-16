Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,992. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Level One Bancorp Company Profile
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.
