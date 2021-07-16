Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

