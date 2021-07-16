LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 2.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,216,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

