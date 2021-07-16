LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 2.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,216,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.