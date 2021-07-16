Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Update

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the June 15th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LWLG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 804,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,320. Lightwave Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

