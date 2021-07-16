Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.75. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.16, with a volume of 130,939 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

