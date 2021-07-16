Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.52 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Linear has a market capitalization of $121.73 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,627,345 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

