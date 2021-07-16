Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.35. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 3,653,822 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPCN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lipocine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

