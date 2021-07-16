Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,962,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.