Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 377,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

