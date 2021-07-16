LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.14

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 4210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

