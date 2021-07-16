Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 979.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

