Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll Acquires 2,000 Shares

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

