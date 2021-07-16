Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll Acquires 2,000 Shares

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.
Logan Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.40.
About Logan Ridge Finance
