Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LOOP stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

