Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Loopring has a market cap of $257.65 million and $21.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00811571 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.