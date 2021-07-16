Lotto Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $24.61 million and $83,025.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00395849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.