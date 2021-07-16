Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

