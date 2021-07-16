Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $18.87 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.