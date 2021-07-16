LXI REIT’s (LXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of LXI REIT (LON:LXI) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LXI opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Monday. LXI REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.68. The company has a market cap of £894.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.44. LXI REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

