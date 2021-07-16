Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 414,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lyft worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.