MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 200 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $11,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,844.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

