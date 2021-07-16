Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper Sells 24,846 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $471,328.62.

NYSE:M opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

