MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.88

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.88 and traded as high as C$25.97. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$25.70, with a volume of 92,721 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.88.
In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
